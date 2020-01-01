More than 200 people detained as New Year’s celebrations in Brussels get out of hand

A number of those detained are suspected of having set rubbish bins alight. Others are suspected of having thrown objects at cars, busses and police vehicles. The arrests were mainly in the Brussels West, Brussels-Elsene and Brussels South policing areas and to a lesser extent in the Brussel-North policing zone.

The police report that the situation was tense in a number of areas of the city, including the area around the Lemonnierlaan in the city centre, Kuregem in Anderlecht and Zwarte Vijvers in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek.

There were reports of a ca rand a scooter being torched in Molenbeek. A car was also set alight in Vorst.