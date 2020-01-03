Fabien Neretsé lodges appeal with Court of Cassation

The jury found Mr Neretsé guilty after two days of deliberation. He became the first person ever to be convicted of genocide by a Belgian court. Since leaving Rwanda Fabien Neretsé has lived in France for many years.

He was found guilty of 9 murders and 3 attempted murders committed in Kigali on 9 April 1994 and a further (at least) two other murders in the Mataba area of the country in May and June 1994. He was acquitted of a further two murders committed in Kigali.

During his trial Mr Neretsé rejected the allegations made against him and stated that two years before murders were committed he had resigned for all the important public posts that he held. . He also denied that he was a member of the Interahamwe, the youth militia of the governing MRND party that is considered to have assisted in the genocide.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Neretsé’s barrister announced that an appeal had been lodged with the Court of Cassation.