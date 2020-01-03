Search for missing student stopped for the next few days

On Friday the Federal Police Missing Persons’ Cell once again deployed a sonar detection boat and divers to search the canal near where Frederik was last seen. As on Tuesday no trace was found of the 21-year-old.

The Missing Person’s Cell’s Alain Remue told journalists that carrying on the search now would be pointless and that he and his team will continue their search next week.

Frederik Vanclooster failed to return home from a New Year’s Eve party at de Kruitfabriek on the Steenkaai, next to the canal in Vilvoorde. He was last seen at around 3am on Wednesday morning.

The Missing Person’s Cell started the search to try and find the young man on New Year’s Day. Officers from the specialised Federal Police Team were assisted in their efforts to find Frederik by dozens of volunteers, many of whom friends from the Scouts where he is a group leader.

Despite their efforts and the deployment of a helicopter, a sonar detection boat and a team of divers, no trace has yet been found of the missing 21-year-old.