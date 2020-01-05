Body of missing student found

Fire-fighters from Brussels and Vilvoorde gave up their Sunday to continue to search for the missing youngster and found a body this morning.

Frederik Vanclooster didn’t return home after attending a New Year’s Eve party at the Kruitfabriek-venue near the Brussels-Schelde Canal at Vilvoorde. He was last seen at 3AM. In recent days family, friends, police, fire-fighters and volunteers searched for the missing youngster on land and in the water.

The fire service decided to deploy divers to continue the search this morning. “A group of fire-fighters, who had volunteered to help, searched a location in the water near the Kruitfabriek. The location had already been extensively searched in the past” said Alain Remue of the Federal Police Missing Persons’ Unit.

The investigation will have to establish what exactly happened, but first indications point to Frederik falling into the water accidentally.

The victim is the son of Kristien Bonneure and Lucas Vanclooster, two colleagues at VRT News. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to them both as well as their family.