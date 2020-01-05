Demo in support of gay men attacked in Ghent
Around 500 people took part in a demo in protest against violence directed at gays. An incident last week in which two gay men were attacked in the centre of Ghent was the trigger.
Two gay men were the target of an unprovoked attack in the centre of the city on Friday night. The two were attacked when they were returning home after a night out. Insults were hurled at the two victims, who were wearing make-up at the time. Police are on the case and are attempting to identify the attackers using CCTV images.