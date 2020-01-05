Fire-fighters give up their Sunday to search for Frederik
The search for missing student Frederik Vanclooster continues in Vilvoorde today. The search was suspended on Friday amid concerns repeating the same actions wouldn’t add anything new, but on Saturday Brussels firefighters and the federal police’s Missing Persons’ Unit deployed a helicopter, a boat with sonar equipment as well as divers. Today, Sunday, Brussels and Vilvoorde fire-fighters volunteered to continue the search for the 21-year-old who went missing after a party on New Year’s Eve.
After the area near the party site was searched the focus swiftly turned to the nearby canal at Vilvoorde (Flemish Brabant) that has now been searched twice using sonar.
On Saturday a helicopter scanned the River Zenne from Vilvoorde to Mechelen as it is linked to the canal. A search conducted by a boat equipped with sonar yielded no result.
Alain Remue of the Missing Persons’ Unit says all tips are welcome: “On Friday somebody reported something drifting in the canal. It turned out to be a backpack, but anybody who notices anything, should call 101”.