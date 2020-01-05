Fire-fighters give up their Sunday to search for Frederik

After the area near the party site was searched the focus swiftly turned to the nearby canal at Vilvoorde (Flemish Brabant) that has now been searched twice using sonar.

On Saturday a helicopter scanned the River Zenne from Vilvoorde to Mechelen as it is linked to the canal. A search conducted by a boat equipped with sonar yielded no result.

Alain Remue of the Missing Persons’ Unit says all tips are welcome: “On Friday somebody reported something drifting in the canal. It turned out to be a backpack, but anybody who notices anything, should call 101”.