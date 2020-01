5/1/20 - Nearly 5,000 people braved the cold waters of the North Sea to take part in the traditional Ice-bearing in the seaside resort of Ostend on Saturday afternoon. The air temperature was relatively mild, though a temperature of 7°C (44°F) was recorded in the waters of the North Sea. The 4,750 participants were outnumbered by numerous well-wishers who preferred to stay on dry land.