Book of condolence opened for Frederik Vanclooster

The book of condolence can be signed at the Kruitfabriek, where the young men brought in the New Year with his friends just prior to his disappearance. De Kruitfabriek will remain open until 7pm on Monday and anyone that wishes to can go there to sign the book of condolence.

The Kruitfabriek’s manager Didier Cortois told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that "The municipal authorities decided to put the official book of condolence here in the Kruitfabriek”. Those that wish to will also be able to write a few words of condolence to Frederik’s family and friends on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Monday Afternoon 5th and 6th year pupils (photo above) from Frederik Vanclooster’s former secondary school held a procession to the Kruitfabriek. There they laid flowers in tribute to the 21-year-old.

The school’s Kevin Jacobs told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that "Frederik is a former pupil and his sister graduated last year. Everyone is deeply moved which is why we decided to hold this procession in his remembrance”.