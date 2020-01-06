Cross border cash car chase ends in crash

Dutch police started their pursuit of the French-registered car in which two people were travelling just across the border. Els Dellafaille of the Noorderkempen Local Police Service told VRT News that “The chase only lasted three minutes because just on this side of the border on the Europastraat in Hoogstraten the car crashed. It is a miracle that neither of the two people that were inside were injured”.

Police search the vehicle and found 220g of cannabis. Small quantities of cocaine and heroin were also found, as were a gun, a knife and pepper spray. Both suspects have been detained. They will be questioned by an Examining Magistrate later today.