Dusky thrush lures bird spotters from across Europe to The Kempen

A dusky thrush was first spotted in Oud-Turnhout on 1 January. Natuurpunt’s Gerald Driessens told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp’s morning magazine programme ‘Start je dag’ that you normally have to travel to Siberia or East Asia in order to see a dusky thrush.

He added “So it is logical that bird spotters from all over Europe have come here for the dusky thrush”.

"It is fantastic to see a rare dusky thrush in a winter setting”.