French government backs Belgian for post as new French rail infrastructure boss
The current CEO of the Belgian rail infrastructure management company Infrabel Luc Lallemand has been given the backing of the French Government to become the CEO of the French rail infrastructure management company SNCF Réseau. The news that a Belgian is in the running to become SNCF Réseau’s new boss was confirmed by the French rail company SNCF on Sunday.
If Mr Lallemand is appointed it will mean that after 15-years Infrabel will have to find a new CEO. The board of SNCF Réseau will decided on Mr Lallemand’s appointment at a meeting to be held on Tuesday.
53-year-old Luc Lallemand has been Infrabel’s CEO since the Belgian rail infrastructure management company was set up in 2005.