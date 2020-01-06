Where in Brussels will you still be able to drive faster than 30 km/h after 01/01/21?

The Brussels-Capital Region has set up a working party in order to prepare for the introduction of the 30 km/h speed limit at the start of next year. Representatives of the 19 municipal authorities, the Capital’s, 6 local police services and the public transport companies De Lijn, TEC and MIVB will all be represented in the working party whose task is to ensure that the introduction of the new speed limit runs as smoothly as possible.

The various parties will use the map below as the basis of their talks.

Inge Paemen of Brussel Mobiliteit told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that "There is still discussion concerning a number of streets and this will be examined by the working party. Because imposing a speed limit also means new road markings and road signs as well as making the public aware of measures and ensuring that they are enforced”.

The Brussels-Capital Region is also to triple the level of the subsidies it gives to municipal authorities for small-scale projects to improve road safety and help with the transition to the new general 30km/h speed limit rule.