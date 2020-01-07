“Memling Now” in Bruges soon

This process of one artist influencing another isn’t new. The master Hans Memling wasn’t immune either. At work in Bruges towards the end of the 15th century Memling was influenced by both Jan Van Eyck and Rogier van der Weyden, two artists from the generation preceding him. Their compositions are clearly visible in some of their successor’s finest works. Memling’s triptych “Adoration of the Magi” is based on Van der Weyden’s St Columba Altarpiece in Cologne, while his monumental “Mystic Marriage of St Catherine” would have been inconceivable without the example of Van Eyck’s “Madonna with Canon Joris van der Paele”. In turn, the Apocalypse scene in the right panel of this triptych may have inspired Albrecht Dürer to paint his series of biblical woodcuts depicting “The End of Days”.

For “Memling Now: Hans Memling in Contemporary Art” Musea Brugge (Bruges Museums) invited five contemporary artists whose work has and continues to find inspiration in Memling to take part in a project that combines the modern with the traditional. Works both old and new by the contemporary artists are being integrated into the existing display of Memling works at the Sint-Janshospitaal, a centuries’ old hospital that has been completely restored and serves as a museum for the works of Hans Memling.