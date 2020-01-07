Coming soon: Bruges marks Van Eyck Year with prestigious exhibition at the Groeninge Museum

By the late Middle Ages Bruges had become one of the most cosmopolitan cities in Europe. It was a centre of trade and commerce that had attracted merchants and bankers from a wealth of nationalities. It was here that luxury products that found their way to the four corners of Europe were manufactured: illuminated manuscripts, lace and, of course, also paintings. At this time Flanders formed part of the Duchy of Burgundy and the Lords of Burgundy enjoyed staying at the Dukes Palace in Bruges that today has become a five star hotel!

The Dukes of Burgundy commissioned works from only the best painters and it was Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy, who recruited Jan Van Eyck as his court painter. Van Eyck, who originally came from Maaseik in what is today Limburg, then took up residence in Bruges and opened a workshop where he worked until his death in 1441. In the duke’s service Van Eyck travelled widely expanding his international fame and his clientele. He had a tremendous impact on both local and international painters including Bruges’ own Hans Memling.

Unlike the exhibition in Ghent and earlier exhibitions in Bruges this is not a retrospective of the work of Van Eyck, but an attempt to deepen our experience of this great artist through detailed analysis of two of his most iconic works.