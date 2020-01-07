Vilvoorde gives posthumous honour to Frederik Vanclooster

Each year since 2017 Vilvoorde has chosen a town ambassador. In 2017 it was the dancer, choreographer, TV presenter and writer Ish Ait Hamou. In 2018 the company Eyeworks was honoured.

On 18 December 2019, Frederik’s parents Lucas Vanclooster and Kristien Bonneure were given the honour for the work that they have done for Vilvoorde both in their professional lives as journalists here at the VRT and in their free time as volunteers in the organisation of an annual art exhibition and as guides for people visiting Vilvoorde.

After consulting them the town authorities decided to posthumously pass on the title of town ambassador from Kristien Bonneure and Lucas Vanclooster to their son, who so tragically died on New Year’s Day.