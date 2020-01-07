Vilvoorde gives posthumous honour to Frederik Vanclooster
The municipal authorities in the Flemish Brabant town of Vilvoorde have given a posthumous honour to the 21-year-old man that drowned in the Brussels-Schelde Canal in the town in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Frederik Vanclooster has been appointed Posthumous Town Ambassador. The town authorities decided to pass on the title from Frederik’s parents’, who were made town ambassadors on 18 December 2019, to their deceased son.
Each year since 2017 Vilvoorde has chosen a town ambassador. In 2017 it was the dancer, choreographer, TV presenter and writer Ish Ait Hamou. In 2018 the company Eyeworks was honoured.
On 18 December 2019, Frederik’s parents Lucas Vanclooster and Kristien Bonneure were given the honour for the work that they have done for Vilvoorde both in their professional lives as journalists here at the VRT and in their free time as volunteers in the organisation of an annual art exhibition and as guides for people visiting Vilvoorde.
After consulting them the town authorities decided to posthumously pass on the title of town ambassador from Kristien Bonneure and Lucas Vanclooster to their son, who so tragically died on New Year’s Day.
Warmth and involvement
In a press statement the town authorities express their deepest sympathy with Frederik’s family and friends.
"The response has been an example of what we strive for as a town: warmth and involvement. These were values that Frederik stood for he was well-liked young man that always considered others. As a leader at the AKABE-scouts he was in charge of caring for the children with a handicap. He was involved in a number of societies and had a lot of friends. As a symbol of warmth, solidarity and caring it is fitting that he becomes the ambassador for a town with a record number of young people".
Those wishing to sign the book of condolence for Frederik Vanclooster can do so on Wednesday 8 January and Friday 10 January between 2pm and 7pm at De Kruitfabriek in Vilvoorde.