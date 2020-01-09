Belgians under attack at Irbil base
It has emerged that Belgian soldiers were present at one of the two military bases in Iraq that were attacked by Iran in retribution for the assassination of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Four Belgians are stationed at the international military base in Irbil (Northern Iraq).
The Belgian liaison officers were unhurt. Iran fired 12 rockets at the base in Irbil and at the Al Asad base near Baghdad that accommodate larger numbers of US troops. Belgian soldiers staying in Baghdad had left before the attack.