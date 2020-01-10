12 transit migrants found in refrigerated trailer

All the transit migrants founds are adult males. It was the driver of the lorry that raised the alarm. Anneleen Adang of the Zennevallei Local Police Service told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that “He heard noises coming from his trailers and called the police.

They went to the scene and the found the group, made up entirely of men. Some of them were young adults. They are reported in be Iraqi Kurds. The lorry had come from Spain”.

As well as the police a number of ambulances attended the scene. The men were taken to hospital for a check-up, where they were found to be in good health. They were then taken away by police for questioning. The Federal Asylum Agency Fedasil has been informed.