Almost 900,000 people visited Bruges’ museums in 2019
2019 was a good year for the museums in the West Flemish city of Bruges. During the course of last year visitor numbers at the city’s 14 museums were up by around 4%. This brought the total number of visitors to over 880,000. There are a number of reasons for the increase.
The visitors spent a total of 5.5 million euro on visiting the museums.
The Alderman responsible for culture in Bruges Nico Blontrock told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders that the reopening of the Gruuthuse Museum was an important factor in the increase in visitor numbers. “There we went from 0 to 67,000 extra visitors. And there was also the Church of Our Lady where Michelango’s Madonna could be seen. In addition to this numerous small-scale investments in other museums also served to attract extra visitors".
Fewer Briton, more Italians
There were fewer Britons among the visitors the visitors to Bruges’ museums last year than there were in 2018.
Alderman Blontrock told Radio 2 West Flanders “The number of British tourists in general has fallen. On the other hand the number of French and strangely enough Italian tourists has increase. There were also more people from Bruges that visited their own museums”.