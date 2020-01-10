Club Brugge to build new stadium next to Jan Breydel
In what is a somewhat surprising twist in the saga surrounding the Belgian league-leaders' quest to build a new stadium, Club Brugge has announced that it now plans to build its new home next to the stadium that it currently shares with Cercle Brugge. Previously Club Brugge had expressed the desires to move from its current location and to build a new state of the art stadium a few kilometres away near to the E40 motorway in Jabbeke.
Club Brugge has long wanted to build a new stadium to replace the antiquated Jan Breydel Stadium. However, in the past its attempts to obtain planning permission have been thwarted.
Now a breakthrough has finally been reached and Club Brugge has signed an agreement with the City of Bruges to build a new modern stadium on land adjacent to its current home, the Jan Breydel Stadium.
In time Bruges’ other First Division team Cercle Brugge will also leave the Jan Breydel Stadium for a new stadium that is to be built on the Blankenbergsesteenweg.