Club Brugge to build new stadium next to Jan Breydel

Club Brugge has long wanted to build a new stadium to replace the antiquated Jan Breydel Stadium. However, in the past its attempts to obtain planning permission have been thwarted.

Now a breakthrough has finally been reached and Club Brugge has signed an agreement with the City of Bruges to build a new modern stadium on land adjacent to its current home, the Jan Breydel Stadium.

In time Bruges’ other First Division team Cercle Brugge will also leave the Jan Breydel Stadium for a new stadium that is to be built on the Blankenbergsesteenweg.