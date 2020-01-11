Body of missing Dutchman found in Antwerp docks

The body was recovered from the Royerssluis after weeks of intensive searches, police announced late yesterday. Max Meijer was last seen on Sunday morning 8 December in a pita place in the Schipperskwartier in downtown Antwerp. He had gone out for the night, and since then every trace of him was lost.

The body was eventually found near the place where he was last seen. An autopsy should shed more light on the matter, but there are no indications of aggression or assault, the Antwerp judicial authorities said. However, the investigation is still going on.