New Ghent "Van Eyck beer" created on the basis of the famous painting "The Mystic Lamb"
Some local breweries in the Ghent region joined forces to create a brand new beer to honour the Van Eyck brothers Jan and Hubert, the two Flemish Masters who painted the iconic work "The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb".
2020 is the Van Eyck year in Belgium. It will receive a lot of attention in Ghent, where the brothers' most famous work is on display. Ghent will also stage various other special events for the Van Eyck year.
To start the year in style, a new "Van Eyck beer" has been created, and it will be presented on the city's New Year's reception. The beer received the name "OMG Van Eyck" after the exhibition "OMG! Van Eyck was here" which will run in the Museum of Fine Arts in Ghent as from 1 February. For the occasion, a unique collection of Van Eyck works will be presented together.
The beer, which joins past and present, will be a success. It is accessible and unique at the same time
To decide about which ingredients to use, the brewers had a good look at the Adoration of the Mystic Lamb. Looking at the paintings in detail, one will notice that different kinds of herbs can be seen. "We selected two herbs: sweetscented bedstraw and yarrow. The first is a very aromatic herb, the second was used a lot in past days and is very bitter. The beer we created has something of the past and the present", Janos De Baats told our colleagues of the regional radio station Radio 2.
De Baats thinks the beer will be a success. "We made it to be accessible and unique at the same time, and I think this has worked out well. I had a tasting myself, and I must say it's very good."