New Ghent "Van Eyck beer" created on the basis of the famous painting "The Mystic Lamb"

2020 is the Van Eyck year in Belgium. It will receive a lot of attention in Ghent, where the brothers' most famous work is on display. Ghent will also stage various other special events for the Van Eyck year.

To start the year in style, a new "Van Eyck beer" has been created, and it will be presented on the city's New Year's reception. The beer received the name "OMG Van Eyck" after the exhibition "OMG! Van Eyck was here" which will run in the Museum of Fine Arts in Ghent as from 1 February. For the occasion, a unique collection of Van Eyck works will be presented together.