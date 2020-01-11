One inmate escapes from Wortel prison through a hole in the wall, a second one caught on the spot

The two staged their attempt last night. One could be stopped within the prison walls, but another one got away. A search is being staged to catch the man, but he is still on the run.

It turns out that the two managed to make a hole in the wall of their prison cell. The man on the run is of Tunisian descent and got five years in 2018 in a case of property crimes.

Because of the incident, the prison doors remain closed today. Family of friends of inmates who had planned a visit will have to postpone this. Wortel is a relatively new prison, situated in Hoogstraten.