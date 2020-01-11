Sultan of Oman who recently stayed in Leuven has passed away
The Sultan of Oman, who recently travelled to Leuven to undergo an operation, has died. He passed away at 79 as he was battling cancer.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said travelled to Leuven last month to receive medical treatment, booking a complete hotel in the historic inner city to make his stay more comfortable.
However, the sultan's treatment at UZ Leuven in Gasthuisberg was stopped "in mutual consent" after just a couple of days, earlier than planned. This fuelled rumours that he was in a bad way.
The sultan ruled Oman for about 50 years, which makes him the longest-serving head of state in the Arabic area. He had no children, but will be succeeded by his cousin Haitham ben Tarek.