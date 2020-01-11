Sultan of Oman who recently stayed in Leuven has passed away

Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said travelled to Leuven last month to receive medical treatment, booking a complete hotel in the historic inner city to make his stay more comfortable.

However, the sultan's treatment at UZ Leuven in Gasthuisberg was stopped "in mutual consent" after just a couple of days, earlier than planned. This fuelled rumours that he was in a bad way.

The sultan ruled Oman for about 50 years, which makes him the longest-serving head of state in the Arabic area. He had no children, but will be succeeded by his cousin Haitham ben Tarek.