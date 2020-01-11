Which car is the best choice for the climate, and which one for the air quality?

The VRT science news room compared five different engine types: an electric car with rechargeable batteries, a car running on hydrogen, one powered by diesel, and also vehicles using petrol and CNG (compressed natural gas).

To determine the impact on our planet, they took into account all factors: from the making of the car (the use of raw materials) to the combustion itself, the manufacturing of the fuel and the recycling. All cars were deemed to be more or less of the same size, though they took into account that in general, electric cars have a bigger weight due to the big battery.

This being said, it was reported recently that more Belgians are now preferring a big SUV when purchasing a new car on fossil fuels like CNG, petrol or diesel, which puts the difference in perspective.