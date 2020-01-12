Laurens Sweeck is the big surprise at the Belgian Cyclocross Championships

It was an emotional Laurens Sweeck who claimed the Belgian crown. "This one is for my grandfather. I wish he could have seen this. But I am sure he was with me. I felt good from the start and stayed calm," he said.

Sweeck had a bonus of 32 seconds at the finish. He made the most of excellent team work (though professional teams should, in theory, not play a role in a national championship) as his team mates at Pauwels Sauzen Eli Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout were reducing the pace behind him on a course where overtaking a rider is not so easy.

The race took place on the beach of Sint-Anneke, on the left banks of the River Scheldt, in the shadow of the city of Antwerp. The course also included a section across a large floating pontoon, a real novelty.

(photo below: Eli Iserbyt, the new champion Laurens Sweeck and last year's champion Toon Aerts)