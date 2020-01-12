Man who escaped from Wortel prison, apprehended in the Netherlands
A man who had managed to escape from Wortel prison in Antwerp province, was caught red-handed in the Dutch city of Nijmegen and arrested.
Two inmates escaped from the prison cell through a hole in the wall: one was arrested within the prison walls, but the other one managed to flee and remained on the run, despite a major police effort. Until 7 pm yesterday, when he was caught red-handed committing a new crime, Kathleen Van de Vijver of the association of Belgian prisons confirmed. The escaped prisoner is a man with a Tunisian background who got five years for property crimes.