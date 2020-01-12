The N-VA wants to be part of a federal coalition government

It remains unclear how the ideas of biggest party in Flanders (the N-VA) and the biggest player in Wallonia (the PS) can be brought together. The two are like chalk and cheese.

Mr De Wever made an effort to reach out towards the PS, when he said that the N-VA is prepared to raise the lowest pensions. However, he did not say that this meant a minimum pension of 1,500 euros, as the leftist parties demand. De Wever said that first the money has to be found, before cash can be spent.

Political pundit Dave Sinardet of the Brussels university VUB thinks that the N-VA wants to prove that they are taking a positive attitude, and that if it will be without them, it will be because they have been ousted by the others.