Cleaners take to the streets again to ask for more pay

The cleaners march to the headquarters of Daoust, the company that employs them. In addition to cleaners some home helps also joined the protest.

The protesters are demanding a 1.1% pay increase. Currently they earn an average of 11.50 euro/hour. Negotiations on a pay increase are currently at an impasse.

Representatives of the Socialist Trade Union ABVV met with Daoust’s bosses on Monday morning. Daoust made big profits last year and is a prominent member of the Employers’ Federation Federgon.

"Given that the bosses at Daoust say that they have a lot of respect for the process of talks between employers and employees, they should take responsibility within Fed ergon and bring a just wage increase to the negotiating table.