Drug traffickers process 1.4 tons of cocaine in wood bound for Belgium
In Bolivia (South America) the United Nations’ drugs squad impounded a shipment of cocaine bound for Belgium. Several arrests have been made in an investigation that involved house searches in several Latin American countries.
But this was no ordinary drug shipment. The drugs hadn’t simply been hidden, but had been processed together with wood. A chemical process would allow the cocaine to be removed from the wood at a later stage.