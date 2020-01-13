English football writers honour Vincent Kompany

During his time in England Vincent Kompany became a favourite among Manchester City fans and gained admiration and respect among football fans across England, the UK and beyond. Sunday evening’s event had been planned for Sunday 19 January, but was brought forward by a week due to Vincent Kompany’s current club RSC Anderlecht playing an important game next Sunday against the current Belgian league leaders Club Brugge.

Writing on Twitter the Football Writers’ Association said “On Sunday evening we honour Vincent Kompany.”Not only for his excellent leadership during a decade at Manchester City, but also for his charity work to help the homeless."

Kompany was with his current club RSC Anderlecht at a winter training camp in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain. On his way back he stopped off in London to attend the gala event.

Vincent Kompany’s Premier League record is impressive with no fewer than 4 English league titles (in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019) during his time with Manchester City. He also won the English League Cup 4 times with City (in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019), the FA Cup twice (in 2011 and 2019) and the English Super Cup twice (in 2013 and 2019). The Champions’ League was the only major trophy Vincent Kompany failed to win during his 11 years in Manchester.