Football federation to map out racism

Voetbal Vlaanderen intends to come down hard on racism, sexism and homophobia. Benny Mazur: “After incidents we notice there is always an argument. The victim can’t always report the matter. Refs don’t always notice. Reports record what happened, e.g. a blow, but not the causes”.

Reports will be more detailed. In addition to the facts, referees will also be able to identify problems so that the investigating committee can get a better picture from the start.

When a ref gives a red card or there is an incident he or she will be able to mention any link to racism. In this way there will be a clearer picture of the incident and players will get a fairer treatment.

Racism, a perennial issue, already receives a lot of attention at Voetbal Vlaanderen and a new survey is on the way. To be continued.