New Belgian conga line dance record

The record set in Ronse improves the existing Belgian record by 500 participants. The city of Ronse decided on the record attempt to mark the 70th anniversary of the Bommelfeesten festival. 10,000 people had gathered on the town’s market square to witness and take part. Singer Steven Tielen performed a schmaltzy sing song to accompany the record breaking attempt and had to keep on singing for twice as long as planned for the record to be set. A bailiff recorded every participant.

Unfortunately, the good people of Ronse will need to put grease to their elbow if they are to beat the existing world record that stands at 9,000 participants.