“So British” but not for much longer!

Just before the UK finally leaves the EU Autoworld in Brussels is honouring the British motorcar and motorbike. The show includes 55 UK car models manufactured after the Second World War. All the famous brands of yesteryear are here as well as a series of brand new designs.

If you are an aficionado of the type of vehicle that Emma Peel and the sadly lamented John Steed raced around in, you will love the Triumph Roadster dating from 1949, but if you prefer to proceed in top notch style the Vanden Plas Princess (1958 - below) may be more your English Breakfast cup of tea