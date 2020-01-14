Animal rights group GAIA lodges complaint against cock fighters

Cock fighting has been illegal in Belgium since 1927. However, GAIA’s Michel Vandenbosch told the VRT “Apparently there are still some incorrigible individuals that are involved in the practice. Luckily the number of cock fights has diminished, but apparently the phenomenon has still not been completely eradicated”

GAIA says that it will lodge a complaint against the cock-fighters with the Judicial Authorities. “This is our duty as an animal rights organisation. Because these are barbaric practices. The animals are severely abused”.

GAIA also calls for action to tackle the issue of cocks being bred for fighting.