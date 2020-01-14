Léon Spilliaert at the Royal Academy in London

In 2016 the Royal Academy (RA) hosted a major exhibition on the work of Ostend genius James Ensor. Nearly four years on it is the turn of that other Ostend great, Léon Spilliaert (1881-1946), to be in the spotlight. The exhibition is the first major exhibition of the artist’s work in the UK. It brings together around eighty works from public and private collections across Belgium, France, the UK and the US and offers a rare opportunity for British art lovers to discover a painter who has been described as “an intriguing and singular artist who left an indelible mark on 20th century art in Belgium”.

Hailing from Belgium’s premier seaside resort, a choice destination for royals and the beau monde at the turn of the last century, Spilliaert unlike Ensor, was a self-taught artist. He was no lover of oil paint, but preferred combinations of Indian ink wash, Conté crayon, watercolour, gouache, pastel, chalk, pencil and pen on paper or cardboard. The works he created are often imbued with mystery and melancholy. An insomniac and with health issues he is known to have wandered through the streets of Ostend and along its deserted seafront in the dead of night later capturing the emptiness of the beach and town in views defined by unusual perspectives and reflected light.