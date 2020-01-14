Night time closure for Interchange between Eastbound E40 and Brussels orbital

Those wishing to get onto to the orbital motorway from the eastbound carriageway will first have to go to the next junction at Sterrebeek and turn around.

The old street lighting at the intersection is being replaced to make way for new LED lighting. In order to carry out the work safely the intersection will be closed every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night between 9pm and 5am.

The diversion at Sterrebeek means that motorists travelling from Sterrebeek along the N227 will not be able to get onto the westbound E40. Those wishing to drive from Nossegem to Sterrebeek will be diverted along the Sterrebeekstraat and de Oude Keulseweg.