100 years ago Belgium annexed Europe’s second smallest territory

Neutral Moresnet came into existence as a condominium in 1816. Initially it was jointly administered by the United Kingdom of the Netherlands and Prussia. After the southern provinces broke away from The Netherlands to form what is now Belgium, Belgium and Prussia jointly administered the 344 hectares that made up the territory of Neutral Moresnet.

The condominium’s northern most point was at what is currently the point at which Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands meet at the Vaaslerberg.

During the World War I Germany annexed Neutral Moresnet. This was not recognised by allies. The November 1918 Armistice forced Germany to withdraw not only from Belgium, but also from Neutral Moresnet.

A year later war reparations were imposed on Germany under the conditions of the Treaty of Versailles. On 10 January 1920 the territory was annexed by Belgium to become (part of) the municipality of Kelmis. Today Kelmis is one of the 9 municipalities in the East of Liège Province that make up the territory of Belgium’s German Language Community. Like the other German-Speaking municipalities, Kelmis has special linguistic dispensations for Francophone residents.

However, the area is of special interest to scholars of another language, Esperanto. In the early 20th century initiatives were taken in Neutral Moresnet to found an Esperanto-speaking state called “Amikejo” (Place of Friendship). Neutral Moresnet’s status as a condominium came to an end on 10 January 1920.