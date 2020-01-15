Belgians need finger print scan for new ID card

The new card doesn’t look very different from the existing one - the photo now appears on the left – but there is one major innovation: Belgians will have to get a finger print scan and this scan will be stored on the card.

The innovation has fanned fears privacy is under threat. Acting Belgian interior minister Pieter De Crem (Flemish Christian democrat) insists that the finger print scan is a consequence of EU legislation: “The only guarantee is that the card will always belong to the holder and that theft isn’t possible. People from the age of 12 will be protected against identity theft, phishing and the improper use of ID information belonging to minors. It’s a big step forwards with regard to future safety!”