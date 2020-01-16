Man stabbed to death at Antwerp bureau de change

Two passers-by noticed the man slumped in his chair in his office and sounded the alarm. The man was badly injured. Emergency services attended the scene but were unable to help him. Injuries included several stab wounds to the left of his chest. A post mortem is now planned. There is no trace of the attackers, but CCTV footage is being scanned for evidence. It’s unclear whether the attackers made off with any booty.

The last occasion the bureau de change owner was attacked was in 2016 when he suffered several stab wounds. “It made quite an impression on him” his lawyer told the VRT. “He no longer felt comfortable in his store, but had no alternative. His worst fears have now come true.”