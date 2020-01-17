Belgian supermarkets stop importing kangaroo meat

Millions of animals have perished as a result of the bush fires in Australia. Many of these are kangaroos. Gaia’s Ann De Greef told journalists that “Delhaize, Colruyt, Aldi, Lidl had already removed kangaroo meat from their range. Over the past few days we have be able to convince the remaining supermarkets to stop selling kangaroo meat”.

GAIA says that in 2016 Belgium imported more than 632 tonnes of kangaroo meat. This equates to around 180,000 kangaroos. This means that Belgium is the World’s biggest importer of kangaroo meat.