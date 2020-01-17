Record year for the capital’s museums

The most visited museums in 2019 were the Royal Museums of Fine Arts (up 60% on 2018, the Natural Science Museum, the European Parliament’s visitors centre The Parlamentarium, The Belgian Comic Strip Centre and the House of European History.

Figures from the Brussels Tourist Board Visit.Brussels show that 2019 was also record year for visitors spending the night in our capital city. They were around 9.4 nights slept in rooms in Brussels hotels, B&Bs and guest houses.

In a press statement released on Friday Brussels Museums wrote “The growth in the number of tourists and excellent temporary exhibitions were a major contribution to rejuvenating the attraction of Brussels museums”.

Last year’s Museum Night Fever pulled in more than 17,000 visitors to the 30 museums that took part in one Saturday evening alone. A further 22,000 people visited another 73 that were open late on 12 Thursday evenings.