Flemish PM to visit Auschwitz

On 27 January an international day of commemoration for the victims of Auschwitz-Birkenau will be held in Poland. Numerous Head of State, including King Filip will attend the ceremony.

Mr Jambon will travel to Auschwitz on Tuesday 21 January. His office says that this is so that he is able to visit the camp “in a serene fashion”. A spokesperson also said that Mr Jambon believes that it is important that he attends the commemoration.

Mr Jambon will speak at a European Jewish Association dinner due to be held early next week. There he intends to discuss the difficult theme of collaboration and the complicity with on the part of the authorities in Flanders and Belgium as whole.

Other Belgian politicians that will be travelling to Poland for the commemoration include the Flemish Nationalist MEP Assita Kanko, the Flemish Christian democrat federal MP Hendrik Bogaert (CD&V) and the former Chief Editor of the Jewish magazine Joods Actueel Michael Freilich, who is now a federal MP for the Flemish nationalists.