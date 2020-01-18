Standard start the year with a win

KV Mechelen's first chance came after half an hour of play. Sloppy play by Laifis saw the Cypriot lose possession. Storm put De Camargo into a good scoring position. However, the Standard keeper Bodard was on hand to save the day.

All Standard could offer in response was a low shot from Bastien that was saved by Thoelen. Things livened up just before half time when De Camargo had a great chance to put KV Mechelen 1-0 up. Vanheusden intervened to deny Malinwa an opening goal. Shortly afterwards Amallah put Standard 0-1 up.

KV Mechelen started the second half on the attack and this was rewarded 5 minutes in when De Camargo headed home an equaliser.

This knocked Standard for six and they were lucky not to have gone behind when Vranckx had his effort saved by Bodard.

At the other end Amallah failed to capitalise on a great chance to put Standard 1-2 up. Standard became stronger and stronger and Carcela put them ahead 20 minutes from time with a shot that came after an incorrectly awarded corner.

Standard’s joy was shorted-lived though and Peyre headed home an equaliser for KV Mechelen from a Kaya free kick. In an exciting climax both teams went full out for victory. In the end it was Standard that drew the long straw with Avenatti scoring the winning goal on 88 minutes.