AA Gent second after home win against Excel Mouscron

Once again the Canadian Jonathan David (top photo) was instrumental in AA Gent taking all three points. AA Gent took the lead on 9 minutes through a Depoitre goal. After this Mouscron were the dominant team. What seemed to be an inevitable equaliser came 6 minutes into the second half.

However, 2 goals in 3 minutes from David were enough to put AA Gent 3-1 with just 13 minutes on the clock. The Buffaloes stood their ground and took the three points they needed to climb up to second place in the league.

With 22 games played AA Gent have 42 points. Excel Mouscron are 10th with 27 points.