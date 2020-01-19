AA Gent second after home win against Excel Mouscron
As ever there was no shortage of action in the Belgian First Division on Saturday evening. A 3-1 home win against Excel Mouscron saw AA Gent leapfrog over Sporting Charleroi into second place in the league table. Earlier in the evening Charleroi had drawn 1-1 away at KAS Eupen. In the evening’s other games Waasland-Beveren picked up 3 valuable points thanks to at 0-1 win away at KV Oostende and Sint-Truiden treated their home fans to a 2-0 victory against KV Kortrijk.
Once again the Canadian Jonathan David (top photo) was instrumental in AA Gent taking all three points. AA Gent took the lead on 9 minutes through a Depoitre goal. After this Mouscron were the dominant team. What seemed to be an inevitable equaliser came 6 minutes into the second half.
However, 2 goals in 3 minutes from David were enough to put AA Gent 3-1 with just 13 minutes on the clock. The Buffaloes stood their ground and took the three points they needed to climb up to second place in the league.
With 22 games played AA Gent have 42 points. Excel Mouscron are 10th with 27 points.
Blunder by keeper sees Charleroi drop points at KAS Eupen
After what had been a dream start to their away game at KAS Eupen, a blunder by their keeper Penneteau saw Sporting Charleroi fail to take all 3 points. Charleroi took the lead on 5 minutes through Mamadou Fall and appeared to be set for a repeat of their last match before the winter break when they beat KV Oostende 5-0.
However it was not to be and new boy Knowledge Musona (photo, below in the middle) made the most of a blunder by the Charleroi keeper Nicolas Penneteau to level the score on 10 minutes. With no further goals scored the matched ended 1-1. Sporting Charleroi are currently 3rd with 40 points from 21 games. KAS Eupen are 13th with 20 points from 22 games.
An important 3 points for Waasland-Beveren
Waasland-Beveren took an important 3 points home with them from their trip to KV Oostende. Stefan Milosevic’s goal on 4 minutes was worth its weight in gold.
With 8 games to go Waasland Beveren are 9 points above the relegation spot. They have 20 points from 22 games, 2 points more than KV Oostende who are now next to bottom.
Canaries on song against KV Kortrijk
Two second half goals were enough to give Sint-Truiden victory against KV Kortrijk on Saturday evening. The goals came from Facundo Colidio on 54 minutes with Alexandre de Bruyn making it 2-0 to the Canaries on 65 minutes. The result leaves Sint-Truiden 11th with 26 points from 22 games. KV Kortrijk have 22 points and are 12th.