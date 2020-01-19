Man seriously injured in stabbing in Tremelo
A man has been seriously injured after he was stabbed in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Tremelo. Two men reportedly lay in wait for him and attacked him while he was taking his dog for a walk.
The man was beaten by his assailants, who also stabbed him. He was taken with serious injuries to A&E at the Imelda Hospital in Bonheiden (Antwerp province). It is currently unclear whether the motive for the attack was robbery or indeed if anything was taken.
The Leuven Judicial Authorities have started an investigation. The victim is reported to be no stranger to the police and the Judicial Authorities.