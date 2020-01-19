New night train service to and from Austria launches on Sunday

When the Nightjet arrives in Brussels on Monday morning it will be the first time since 2003 that a night train service will have arrived or departed from a Belgian station. The service that is being operated by the Austrian rail company OBB will run from Brussels and Liège on Monday and Thursday nights. The Austrian rail company has a number of night train services with destinations mainly in Austria, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

All being well one train will leave Vienna at 8:38pm, while the other will depart from Innsbruck at 8:44pm. The trains will be joined together at Nurnberg in Germany. The trains will then continue as one to Belgium. They will call at Liège at 9:46am, Brussels North at 10:45am and Brussels South at 10:55am.

Those taking the night to Austria will depart Brussel South at 6:04pm and arrive at 8:27am the following morning in Vienna or at 9:14am in Innsbruck. The train will call at a number of stations such as Munich, Passau and Linz. Tickets start from 29.90 euro single.