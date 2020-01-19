Princess Astrid visits development projects in Nepal

The visit comes just ahead of the launch of Damien Action’s 2020 campaign. Princess Astrid’s husband Prince Lorenz is accompanying her on the trip.

They and the other members of the delegation will visit several parts of Nepal where there are issues with leprosy and Tuberculosis. Princess Astrid will also meet with the President of Nepal as well as holding meetings with the countries Health, Defence and Foreign Ministers.

The Belgian Princess will also use her visit to call on the Nepalese authorities to sign up to the Ottawa Convention that bans anti-personnel mines.