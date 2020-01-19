VRT-backed campaign raises almost 36 million euro for the fight against cancer

The figures for the funds raised during the 2018-2019 campaign were more than 25% higher than the more than 28 million euro raised during the 2017-2018 campaign that also raised a record-breaking amount of cash for the fight against cancer.

The campaign’s Director-General Marc Michils told journalists that there are a number of possible explanations for the growing success of Kom op tegen Kanker. “On the one hand more people are experiencing cancer in their close proximity. With more than 41,000 people being diagnosed in Flanders each year everyone knows someone that is confronted with the illness”.

“On the other hand the increase can be explained by the fact that there is a growing need in society for solidarity”.

Kom op tegen Kanker collaborates with a commission of experts that judge each request for funding on the basis of quality, feasibility and relevance. Former cancer patients are also able to have their say in how the money is spent

1,780 people attended the “Thank You Day” that was held at the Elisabeth Centre in Antwerp. They were treated to a performance by the popular Flemish singer Niels Destadsbader. They could also take part in workshops and information sessions.