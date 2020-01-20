Amazing start for “Bad Boys For Life”!

The movie has been launched in 39 other countries too where takings are believed to total 37 million taking the third Bad Boys’ movie to 100 million in takings only four days after its launch. It’s the second best performance by any film launched in January.

Action comedy Bad Boys III stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. For El Arbi and Bilall Fallah the premiere of the movie is a dream come true. Both are big fans of the first Bad Boys films. Despite their international success the hit directors still hope to make Belgian productions: “We still have a number of edgy stories to tell in Belgium. In an ideal world we could alternate such films with Hollywood productions, but “Bad Boys” must be a success first!”