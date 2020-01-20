Golden Boot Vanaken steers Club Brugge to victory against Anderlecht
Club Brugge moved 10 points clear at the top of the Belgian First Division after a 1-2 win away at RSC Anderlecht. The result coupled with KRC Genk’s 0-3 win away at Zulte Waregem leaves Anderlecht 7 points shy of the top 6 place that would give them a ticket to Play-off I.
Anderlecht were strong during the first half hour and the home side took the lead when the 18-year-old Belgian youth international Antoine Colassin scored on 21 minutes.
It was the youngster’s first league game in Anderlecht’s first team. There was something of the Anderlecht of old on display with attractive combination football and the home side deserved to end the half a goal up.
However, it was not to be and Hans Vanaken showed why he is the deserved winner of this year’s Golden Boot. His excellent goal on 40 minutes made for a half time score of 1-1.
The second half was an enjoyable spectacle even if the football was generally of a lower quality than the first. Club Brugge’s Dennis had three good chances to score but failed to do so.
In the end it was Hans Vanaken that scored what turned out to be the winning goal. Anderlecht had a great chance to equalise a few minutes from time. However, Amuzu’s strike hit his team mate Saelemaekers rather than the empty goal.
The result leave Club Brugge 1st with 52 points from 21 games. RSC Anderlecht are 9th with 27 points from 22 games.
KRC Genk in top 6 after convincing win
KRC Genk’s Play-off I hopes are still very much alive. The Limburger enjoyed a convincing 0-3 win away a Zulte Waregem. Genk took the lead on 23 minutes through Thorsvedt.
Second half goals from Ito on 55 minutes and Bongonda on 63 minutes made for a final score of 0-3 in KRC Genk’s favour. The result leaves Genk 6th with 34 points from 22 games. Zulte Waregem are 8th with 31 points.