Golden Boot Vanaken steers Club Brugge to victory against Anderlecht

Anderlecht were strong during the first half hour and the home side took the lead when the 18-year-old Belgian youth international Antoine Colassin scored on 21 minutes.

It was the youngster’s first league game in Anderlecht’s first team. There was something of the Anderlecht of old on display with attractive combination football and the home side deserved to end the half a goal up.

However, it was not to be and Hans Vanaken showed why he is the deserved winner of this year’s Golden Boot. His excellent goal on 40 minutes made for a half time score of 1-1.

The second half was an enjoyable spectacle even if the football was generally of a lower quality than the first. Club Brugge’s Dennis had three good chances to score but failed to do so.

In the end it was Hans Vanaken that scored what turned out to be the winning goal. Anderlecht had a great chance to equalise a few minutes from time. However, Amuzu’s strike hit his team mate Saelemaekers rather than the empty goal.

The result leave Club Brugge 1st with 52 points from 21 games. RSC Anderlecht are 9th with 27 points from 22 games.